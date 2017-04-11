Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible until 2am

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 59°
Slight risk severe storms
(WXYZ) - Thunderstorms are still possible overnight. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. The best chance of flooding will be north of I-69.
Tonight: Storm chances end around 2am. Lows: 51-56 / Winds: SSW 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 59-63 / Winds: WSW 15-25
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60 / Winds: WNW 5-10
