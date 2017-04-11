Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible until 2am

Dave Rexroth
5:41 AM, Apr 10, 2017
3 hours ago

Slight risk severe storms

(WXYZ) - Thunderstorms are still possible overnight. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. The best chance of flooding will be north of I-69.


NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Storm chances end around 2am. Lows: 51-56 / Winds: SSW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 59-63 / Winds: WSW 15-25

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60 / Winds: WNW 5-10

