Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible until 2am

(WXYZ) - Thunderstorms are still possible overnight. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. The best chance of flooding will be north of I-69.



NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Storm chances end around 2am. Lows: 51-56 / Winds: SSW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 59-63 / Winds: WSW 15-25

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60 / Winds: WNW 5-10

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

CHECK THE 7-DAY FORECAST HERE.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac

Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel