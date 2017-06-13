Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid weather lingers

Keenan Smith
5:37 AM, Jun 13, 2017
3 hours ago
Some spots will hit 90º today, while those living in the Thumb are seeing highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will touch 90 degrees, but spotty thunderstorms will provide localized relief. Any of the storms that develop will have the potential to produce large hail and heavy rain.

 

NEXT 48 HOURS:
 
This afternoon:  Clouds build and storm chances hit 30% in the afternoon.  Highs: 85-89 / Winds: SW to NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 65-69 / Winds East 5
 
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers/storms. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: E 5-10
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

