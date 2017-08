(WXYZ) - Look for a mix of sun & clouds today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the south. This evening an isolated sprinkle is possible for areas north of M-59. Temperatures, humidity and rain chances build in the day ahead.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This afternoon: Partly sunny with a fresh breeze and lower humidity. Highs: 80-84 / Winds: S 5

Tuesday: Partly sunny, a bit warmer and more humid. 20% shower chance. Highs: 81-85 / Winds: N 5-10