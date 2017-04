(WXYZ) - High clouds will share the sky with sunshine today and it will get gusty as temperatures soar past 70 in most neighborhoods this afternoon.

Later in the day on Monday, showers and thunderstorms will dot the area and a couple of those storms could turn strong or even severe.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Sunshine mixed with clouds, pleasantly warm but a bit windy. Highs: 69-74 / Winds: SW 15-25 with a few gusts to 30 in the afternoon

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows: 54-58 / Winds: S-SW 10-20

Monday: Mostly cloudy, quite breezy with a 40% chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. Any storms could bring torrential downpours, frequent lightning and even some hail. Highs: 71-75 / Winds: SW 15-30

Tuesday: Turning partly sunny and cooler after a small chance (30%) for an early day lingering shower. Highs: 61-65 / Winds: W-NW 10-20 and a bit gusty

