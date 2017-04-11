Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 41°
(WXYZ) - Temperatures will fall into the 50s, or even the 40s in some spots, before the sun sets as cooler air pours into the area.
This afternoon: Partly sunny, temperatures fall into the 50s or upper 40s. Highs: 59-67 early in the afternoon / Winds: SW-W 10-20 with a few gusts to 25
Tonight: Clearing late, dry and colder. Lows: 39-43 / Winds W 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 58-62 / Winds: W 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 20% chance for a very light rain shower. Highs: 52-56 / Winds: E-
SE 5-10
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
CHECK THE 7-DAY FORECAST HERE.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel