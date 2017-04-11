(WXYZ) - Temperatures will fall into the 50s, or even the 40s in some spots, before the sun sets as cooler air pours into the area.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This afternoon: Partly sunny, temperatures fall into the 50s or upper 40s. Highs: 59-67 early in the afternoon / Winds: SW-W 10-20 with a few gusts to 25

Tonight: Clearing late, dry and colder. Lows: 39-43 / Winds W 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 58-62 / Winds: W 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 20% chance for a very light rain shower. Highs: 52-56 / Winds: E-

SE 5-10

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

CHECK THE 7-DAY FORECAST HERE.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac

Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel