Metro Detroit Weather: Showers return, cool temps linger

(WXYZ) - Rain chances are back this morning and linger through the early afternoon. The best chance for a shower will be along and north of M-59, but all of SE Michigan will have a few sprinkles. Temps are a little below average today, but a big warm-up is ahead this holiday weekend.



NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Clouds build in again. Seasonably cool. Spotty showers possible. Rain chance 30%. Temps: 40-44 / Winds: Light

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, cool with a chance of a shower. Rain chance 30%. Highs: 52-56 / Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and seasonable cool. Lows: 40-44 / Winds ENE 5

Friday: Partly sunny. Brighter north and more clouds south. Highs: 57-61 Winds: ENE 5-10

