Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees through Tuesday with heat indices in the low to mid 90s across Metro Detroit. Pop-up storms will be possible starting Tuesday. Stay hydrated and remember to use your sunscreen.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and breezy. Lows: 69-72 / Winds: SW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index in the mid 90s. Highs: 88-91 / Winds: SW 15-25

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, hot and humid, storms will be possible. Highs: 89-92 / Winds: W 5

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

(WXYZ) -