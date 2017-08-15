(WXYZ) - The heavy rain has moved out allowing for a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Spotty showers may re-develop late.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Partly sunny with shower chances early and late. Thunder is possible. Highs: 82-85 / Winds: WNW 5

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: E 5