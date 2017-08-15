Partly Cloudy
Tracking showers and storms
(WXYZ) - The heavy rain has moved out allowing for a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Spotty showers may re-develop late.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Today: Partly sunny with shower chances early and late. Thunder is possible. Highs: 82-85 / Winds: WNW 5
Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: E 5
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel