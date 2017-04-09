Mostly clear night with a light breeze. It gets even warmer and gusty on Sunday with a few more clouds.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows: 42-46 / Winds: SW 5-10

Sunday: Sunshine mixed with clouds, pleasantly warm but a bit windy. Highs: 69-73 / Winds: SSW 15-25 with a few gusts to 30 in the afternoon

Monday: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds, quite breezy with a 30% chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. Highs: 71-75 / Winds: SW 15-30

