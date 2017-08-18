(WXYZ) - A dry morning across Metro Detroit, but an isolated shower is still possible this afternoon. It will breezy with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers or an thunderstorms Saturday, but don't cancel your Woodward Dream Cruise forecast - won't be a washout. Sunday looks dry and warm with highs into the mid 80s.

A confirmed tornado touched down in Tuscola and Sanilac Counties Thursday evening. The National Weather Service will do a survey to determine the tornado strength on Friday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Lows: 59-62 / Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Highs: 75-79 / Winds: WSW 5-10