Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy with an isolated shower today

(WXYZ) - A dry morning, but there is a chance for an isolated shower today. It will be breezy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance for spotty showers and even a thunderstorm returns on Saturday. However, it does not look like a washout, which is good news for the Woodward Dream Cruise. Dry weather and warmer weather returns to finish the weekend.

There was a confirmed tornado in Sanilac County Thursday evening. The National Weather Service will do a survey today to determine the tornado strength.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Lows: 60-62 / Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Highs: 75-79 / Winds: WSW 5-10