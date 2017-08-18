Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy with an isolated shower today

Hally Vogel
5:25 AM, Aug 18, 2017

(WXYZ) - A dry morning, but there is a chance for an isolated shower today.  It will be breezy with a high near 80 degrees.  The chance for spotty showers and even a thunderstorm returns on Saturday.  However, it does not look like a washout, which is good news for the Woodward Dream Cruise.  Dry weather and warmer weather returns to finish the weekend.  

There was a confirmed tornado in Sanilac County Thursday evening.  The National Weather Service will do a survey today to determine the tornado strength.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cooler.  Lows:  60-62 / Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Highs: 75-79 / Winds: WSW 5-10

 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris EdwardsHally Vogel,

Denise Isaac

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top