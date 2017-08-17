Metro Detroit Weather: Potential for severe storms today

Light Rain
HI: 83°
LO: 71°
Strong storms possible
(WXYZ) - Periods of storms will move through Metro Detroit today with strong to severe storms possible. The greatest threat with these storms will be damaging winds and very heavy rainfall.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Showers & storms, more humid. Temps near 70 degrees / Winds: S 5-10
Today: Showers and storms are likely. Some should be strong. Highs: 82-86 / Winds: SSW 5-15
Tonight: Showers and storms winding down, still quite mild and muggy. Lows: 67-69 / Winds: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: W 10-20
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
