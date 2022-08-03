Top 10 Instant Payday Loans to Get Cash Advance with Guaranteed Approval

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7.

Having bad credit puts you in a difficult place, especially when you suddenly need extra cash for emergencies. Borrowing from conventional banks would be impossible because you won't pass credit checking.

Fortunately, you have instant payday loans as an option. Also known as cash advance, payday loans refer to small cash you can borrow to pay back as soon as your next paychecks arrive. With this type of loan, bad credit applicants are welcome. Instead of looking into your scores, lenders will mostly consider your creditworthiness based on your regular income.

While searching for brokers to apply for your payday loans, you may find some platforms claiming Guaranteed Approval. While it is practically impossible to provide 100% assurance, you still have a high chance to get approved on those platforms.

Now, if you want to apply for instant payday loans for bad credits, these platforms are the best to consider:

Top 4 Instant Payday Loans Online With Guaranteed Approval

1. iPaydayLoans - Best Overall to Get Payday Loans

2. WeLoans - Best Payday Loans for High Approval and Speed

3. CocoLoan - Best Payday Loans for Utmost Convenience

4. US Bad Credit Loans - Best Payday Loans for Any Credit Scores

1. iPaydayLoans - Best Overall to Get Payday Loans

Cashing in your payday loans within 24 hours after your initial contract is possible on iPaydayLoans . Even better, your lender might get it transferred on the same day.

People with bad credit should not worry much about their loan applications on this platform. As long as they have a stable income, they still have a chance to get approved. This platform connects to more than 100 direct lenders, which is quite a lot compared to other platforms.

Pros

Instant loans available for up to 5,000

Extensive board of direct lenders

Cash will be ready in around 24 hours

Bad credits are still welcomed and considered

Various loan types to choose from as you need

Terms and information of each loan offer are presented detailedly

Cons

Some states do not allow the services from this platform

Fees and rates might be high, especially for bad credit applicants

2. WeLoans - Best Payday Loans for High Approval and Speed

It is easy to fill out your loan application form on WeLoans . With a straightforward procedure, you may expect decisions and offers from direct lenders within a few minutes after submitting your loan application.

Amongst online loan brokers available in the country, WeLoans have a high approval rate of up to 95% per month. The lenders will make your money ready on your account 24 hours after signing the contract. Thus, this place is where you should rely when you need a cash advance online.

Pros

Efficient procedure to apply for loans

Transparent and detailed information on each loan offer

Higher chances to get approved compared to other platforms

Cash will be ready in 24 hours

Various choices of loan types are available

Personal loans can lend you up to $35,000

Cons

Loans with longer terms may cause you to spend more on interest rates and fees

Some states prohibit the loan services

3. CocoLoan - Best Payday Loans for Utmost Convenience

In CocoLoan, applicants can get from $50 up to $5,000 from online payday loans . From secured and unsecured loans, the platform also offers several other types of loans to suit your unique condition.

Getting your loans processed on CocoLoan is safe because the website is powered by high-quality security protocols. With more than 100 direct lenders on board, you are free to compare offers to choose one that is worth the most. Once you agree on a loan contract, you will need to wait for approximately 24 hours to receive your funds.

Pros

Secured loans are available

Convenient and secure to submit your loan application

Your cash will be ready instantly

Full transparency on the loan terms

Bad credit scores are still welcomed

Plenty of lenders to provide offers for you

Cons

Rates and APRs are relatively high, making the loans very expensive on longer terms

Not all types of loans are available for applicants with bad credits

4. US Bad Credit Loans - Best Payday Loans for Any Credit Scores

As its name suggests, US Bad Credit Loans welcomes any loan applicants regardless of their credit scores. With a simple interface and procedure, it will not take much time for you to apply for your loans online. The lenders will look into your income and current financial situation to measure your capability to afford your loan repayments.

The website guarantees to protect your privacy and data security, so you can apply for loans with no worry. Even the funding comes in at such a high speed that you might even receive the money on the same day of your application.

Pros

Various types of loans are available to choose

Easy online application to do anytime and anywhere

A speedy process that you can even get done within the same working day

No minimal amount of income is required to be eligible for loans

Excellent security protocols that will record your data

Bad credit applicants are welcome to apply for loans as well.

Cons

Loans available for bad credit applicants are limited

Higher rates may apply to bad credit loans

5. US Installment Loans - Best Payday Loans for Small and Big Amounts

The amount of money you can get from your payday loans on US Installment Loans is ranging from $50 to $35,000. You don't have to pay your loans back at once because lenders will offer you installments on terms that suit your financial affordability.

Not only is it easy to apply, but US Installment Loans is also accessible 24/7. People with a bad credit history will still have a high chance to get approved. With 256-bit encryption, this website ensures that any information you state there will be safe and stay private.

Pros

Covers small to a big sum of money

Loan applications with bad credit scores still have a high chance to get approved

Repaying debts in installments is less burdensome

Cons

Loan services offered on this platform might not be available in several states

Higher interest rates may apply to bad credit loans

6. PersonalLoans - Best Payday Loans For Competitive Rates

With PersonalLoans , you can borrow from $1,000 to $35,000 to use for various purposes. It is easy to apply for loans because you only need to fill out a simple online form. Repayment terms are adjustable to suit your affordability that could span up to 72 months.

All fees and rates will be clearly informed since the initial offering so you can consider the worthiness of your loans. When loan offers from direct lenders are not available, PersonalLoans will connect you to third-party networks that may also offer you loans and other financial services.

Pros

Competitive rates and APRs with no hidden fees

The simple application process to do anytime and anywhere

Convenient repayment terms to suit your financial capability

Cons

There are no other types of loans offered

Small loans are not available

7. Fast Title Loans - Best Payday Loans for Vehicle Owners

Do you know that you can use your vehicles as collateral to secure loans? On Fast Title Loans , you can easily apply for such a loan online by filling out an online form and uploading some necessary files.

Lenders will give you an instant decision and transfer the money on the next business day. Even if you have bad credit scores, Fast Title Loans will still welcome you. The platform also offers other types of loans you can consider.

Pros

Competitive rates especially if compared to unsecured loans

Repayment for personal loans can go as long as 96 months

Easier to get approved even with bad credit scores

Cons

You might lose your vehicle if you fail to repay your debts on time

Some states might restrict the loan services offered on this platform

8. BadCreditLoans - Best Payday Loans for Flexible Repayments

Applying for payday loans on Bad Credit Loans is effortless. A few minutes after completing the online loan form, lenders will send you loan offers. There might also be some non-loan finance offers that are worth considering as well.

Loan amounts are available for up to $10,000 with APR ranging

from around 5.99% to 35.99%. Repayment terms are flexible between 90 days to 72 months, making it easy to adjust your capability. Of course, lenders will still gladly consider your application even if you have a bad credit history.

Pros

Extended network of lenders to improve your chances of getting approved

Reasonable APRs to make your loans affordable

Repayment terms are highly flexible

Cons

The web may contain ads for other financial services

Connects to third-party non-lenders that may give you ads to other financing services

9. CashAdvance - Best Payday Loans for Short-Term Loans

Visit CashAdvance anytime you need a small payday loan to repay in the short term. You can borrow up to $10,000 from a cash advance on this platform. With online applications and non-traditional credit checkings, you may expect instant decisions from its direct lenders.

Applying for loans is free of charge in CashAdvance. Even the fees and interests on your loans will be clearly explained since the initial offerings. Besides loan offers, you may also receive offers of other financial services such as debt relief and credit repair.

Pros

The clean interface of the website for easier navigation

A straightforward procedure allows instant decisions and cash withdrawal

Transparent information regarding the terms and conditions of each loan offer

Cons

CashAdvance may share your information with third-party companies to give you ads for non-loan financial services

Rates and APRs may go very high

10. CashUSA - Best Payday Loans for Cash Emergencies

Applying for a cash advance on CashUSA only takes you a few minutes to fill out the online form and get offers from direct lenders. Once you agree on a contract, your appointed lender will transfer your funds in 24 hours.

For loan amounts of up to $10,000, you can pay it back in installments for up to 72 months. While APR may vary, it never goes more than 35.99%, which is quite affordable compared to other payday loans online on other platforms. Even applicants with bad credit scores will still get friendly rates.

Pros

Reasonable fees and interest rates even for bad credit loans

Long loan terms are available to make repayments more affordable

Money can be instantly ready to use for emergencies

Cons

People with less than 579 credit scores are not eligible to get approved

Some states might not allow these loan services

Things You Should Know About Instant Payday Loans Online

Which Platform is Best for Payday Loans Online?

We highly recommend iPaydayLoans to apply for payday loans because it has industry-level security, speedy process, and utmost convenience. Not to mention how it has a wide network of lenders to give you more loan options.

What Is the Easiest Payday Loan to Get Online?

With its high approval rate, no platform is easier than WeLoans to get your cash advance. Even bad credit applicants have chances to get approved. It also allows your money to be available in 24 hours or less. It is such a reliable website to help you with money emergencies.

Can I Get A Fast Loan with a Bad Credit Score?

Many online lenders run non-traditional credit checkings to give chances to people with bad credit scores. Even with bad credit scores, you are very likely to get approved as long as you have a stable source of income. Try US Installment Loans for it.

How Fast Can I Get No Credit Check Payday Loan?

Most platforms can process a no credit check payday loan instantly , but CocoLoan can be very fast. Decisions and offers from direct lenders usually come within a few minutes. Once you agree on a contract, your cash can be ready as soon as the same business day.

Are Online Payday Loans Safe?

All websites listed in this article are legal to get your loans from. They also have top-level security to ensure your data safety and privacy. However, we can't guarantee your safety if you choose other websites that are not on this article.

What are the Best Online Payday Loans?

Based on our tests, these websites are best to get your online payday loans for a multitude of reasons:

WeLoans

High approval rates

Instant funding process

Can borrow up to $5,000

iPaydayLoans

Plenty loan options

Transparent terms and conditions

Money can be quickly ready

CocoLoans

Various loan types are available

High-security level

Straightforward procedure

US Bad Credit Loans

No minimum income required

Easy application 24/7

Bad credit loans are available

Final Thoughts

Payday loans can be an effective lifeline in financial emergencies because it offers an instant process and welcomes even applicants with bad credit histories. Indeed, there is no such thing as actually guaranteed approval. However, you can get your chances higher if you go to the right websites to apply for your payday loans. Even better, you may also get a loan contract with the terms and conditions that suit your needs and capabilities. It is highly advisable to read the offers thoroughly and compare between lenders. This way, you can make sure to choose the most worthy cash advance.