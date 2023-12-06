6 people killed, 3 injured in Texas shooting spree

A suspect is in custody after authorities in several Texas jurisdictions say a man is responsible for killing six people and wounding three others, including two police officers.

The suspect's name was not released, but authorities said it was a male in his 30s.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson described multiple incidents throughout the city on Tuesday. Henderson said investigators believe all of the incidents are connected. Henderson said the first incident occurred around 10:43 a.m. when an Austin Independent School District officer was shot and injured.

About an hour later, a double homicide was reported involving a male victim and a female victim.

At 4:57 p.m., a male cyclist called 911, reporting he had been shot, with non-life-threatening injuries. Two hours later, police were dispatched to a burglary where an office encountered the suspect in the backyard of a home. Two victims were found dead inside of the home.

Henderson said the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire. The officer was wounded, but the suspect got away unharmed. The suspect then led police on a chase and was arrested, police said.

After learning he had connections to a residence in the San Antonio area, authorities there raided a home. According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, two people were found dead inside the residence.

Prior to getting the call from Austin Police to check the residence, Salazar said neighbors were unaware of any incidents in the area.

"I believe the bodies were relocated to where they are now, and they're wedged inside a very small room and they're up against the door so we're not able to fully make entry, but we can see that clearly, they're deceased in there. Certainly, it's a pretty grisly crime scene," Salazar said.

Henderson said the officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The incident was captured on a body-worn camera, she said.

