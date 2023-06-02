This 65-inch Samsung Smart TV is now $1,900 off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With so many programs to stream right now, there’s never been a better time to get a bigger TV. Thanks to a deal from Samsung, you can upgrade to a larger screen at a discounted price.

Right now, the company is offering a Samsung 65-inch Class QN800B Smart TV for $1,599.99. That’s 54% off the regular price of $3,499.99 — a savings of $1,900. While it’s not clear how long this deal will last, you’ll want to snag it soon in case it goes back to the original price or sells out.

To take advantage of the sale price, just add it to your cart (no discount code or coupon is required). Shipping is free, and Samsung’s White Glove Service is also available, which includes delivery, unpacking, assembly and clean-up, so you can watch hits like “Succession” or “Ted Lasso” on a bigger screen without the fuss.

Each Samsung Neo QLED TV is equipped with mini LEDs, which supply brilliant picture quality and cinematic 3-D sound. It also features a neutral quantum processor, which is an artificial intelligence–powered technology that produces a more vibrant 8K picture resolution. All of these features enable you to enjoy theater-quality experiences in the comfort of your living room.

The TV is also less than 1-inch deep and has a connection system that keeps the cables out of sight, so it has a sleeker, more modern appearance than other models.

If a 65-inch screen isn’t large enough for you, Samsung also has 75- and 85-inch options available for $2,899.99 ($1,800 off) and $2999.99 ($3,500 off), respectively.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.