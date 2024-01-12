7 budget-friendly alternatives to the Stanley cup

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Stanley cup is definitely having a moment. After all, it’s almost impossible to go on TikTok without seeing someone holding one. But it’s not new. The reusable bottle has been keeping drinks insulated since its invention in 1913, but thanks to clever marketing, rebranding and partnerships with other popular companies like Starbucks, the Stanley cup is the coveted go-to tumbler for trendy tweens, teens and their parents.

Reaching for a Stanley to keep you hydrated could set you back $45-$50, an amount some consumers aren’t keen on spending to jump on the bandwagon. If you’re looking for a trusty Stanley cup alternative, we’ve got you covered with seven budget-friendly lookalikes that all cost less than $30.

The following water bottles are all stainless steel, insulated, 40 ounce options that have handles and straws (just like the Stanley). They are also eco-friendly and successful at keeping your drink of choice hot or cold. Read on to find a cheap Stanley cup dupe that’s as stylish as it is functional.

$28 (was $38) at Amazon$38 at Target

Available in an array of eye-catching hues, the stainless steel Owala travel tumbler boasts double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The mug’s handle and straw give it a very similar aesthetic to the Stanley. BPA- and phthalate-free, the Owala mug also features a spill-resistant lid with a sip mode, in the event you want to enjoy your drink sans straw.

$30 at Target$30 at Amazon

This stainless steel tumbler from Simple Modern comes in pretty pastel colors and will keep drinks hot or cold all day long, thanks to its “premium copper coated insulation layer.” The lid is designed to allow four different straw placements, so you can customize the way you enjoy your drink. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to tote on all your adventures. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to keep clean between beverages.

$20 at Walmart

Couldn’t get your hands on Target’s recent release of the “winter pink” Stanley? Ozark Trail has a pink option that’s just as bright and cheery, at a fraction of the cost. Whether you want your hot drink kept hot for six hours or your cold drink cold for 25 hours, this is the trusty tumbler for you. The spill-proof, sweat-free design makes this the perfect accessory to accompany you wherever your travels may take you.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Target

Toast the town with the Cold1 tumbler from Reduce. This travel mug truly lives up to its name, affording users the opportunity to chill with a drink that stays cold for up to 34 hours. A 3-in-1 lid lets you choose how quickly you guzzle your drink, and the interior of the bottle features ounces and milliliter markings so you can measure your hydration intake. As an added bonus, the mug has a “soft sit” base that keeps it steady and protects surfaces. Available in vibrant colors from papaya to pineapple.

$25 (was $30) at Amazon$28 at Target

Raise this mug to raise the bar on staying hydrated while working out and beyond. The Hydrapeak Voyager tumbler is available in an abundance of fun colors, and you can even pounce on one that has a leopard pattern. This bottle will keep your cold drink chilly for up to 30 hours and your hot drink steaming for up to 12 hours. Since it’s leak- and spill-resistant, you can toss it in your bag when heading to the gym, and the rubber base will keep it from slipping on the floor while you exercise.

$23 at Amazon

You’ve got sipping options with the Zenbo tumbler, which comes with a leakproof lid you can gulp from or use with a silicone-covered straw. If your tumblers are prone to taking tumbles, you’ll appreciate the powder coated, scratch-proof finish on the Zenbo. The double-walled insulation will keep your drink the perfect temperature for hours on end, and the mug’s thick handle makes it easy to grip and tote.

$14 (was $30) at Amazon

At just under $15, the least expensive option on our list is the Maars Charger mug. It comes in 13 colors and three finishes: original matte, magic glitter gloss and soft matte, if you desire a certain texture on the exterior. If you happen to be a leftie, this mug’s lid has a 180 degree swivel that makes it easy to turn on and off. It also comes with two straws, so you’ll always have a spare one that’s clean and ready to go.

7 budget-friendly alternatives to the Stanley cup originally appeared on Simplemost.com

