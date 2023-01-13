A conversation of hardship and hope: play imagines perspectives of Anne Frank and Emmett Till

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Civic Theater presents Anne & Emmett—the story of an after-life conversation between Emmett Till and Anne Frank.

The play covers the terrifying times each lived through—and died because of— touching on these hard topics as seen through the eyes of the children as they visit together in a place called Memory.

Though this play deals with innocence, grief, hurt, and brutality inflicted on two young people, you will leave feeling uplifted with a drive to make a change in your own community. Muskegon Civic Theater play bill

Performances start Friday, January 13th at the Frauenthal Theater, and run Thursday-Sunday through the 21st of the month.

Tickets are $30, though discounts are available for students within an hour of showtime.

—Anne & Emmett contains derogatory racial language typical of the time period to show the realities these two young hate-crimes victims endured.—