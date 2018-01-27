2018 Meridian Winter Blast being held this weekend in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2018 Meridian Winter Blast will once again take place during the last weekend of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit.

Meridian Winter Blast hours are Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The annual family fun fest will include live music, juggling acts, magic and science shows, skiing, a polar plunge and a food truck rally.



Festival patrons can participate in free ice-skating at Campus Martius Park and enjoy live skating exhibitions and performances by local skating clubs throughout the weekend. Thrill seekers will enjoy returning festival favorites, such as the Meridian Winter Slide and the Zipline Adventure.



Attendees can stay toasty and warm by one of the many marshmallow-roasting stations located throughout the festival, courtesy of Detroit Downtown Development Authority. To learn more the annual winter festival, visit http://www.winterblast.com/

