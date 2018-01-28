2018 Motor City Open to take place Jan. 30 - Feb. 4

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) - The Motor City Squash & Education Foundation will host the 2018 Motor City Open (MCO) from Tuesday January 30th through Sunday February 4th. The event celebrates the finest squash in the world.

In it's 19th year, a 28-man field will fight their way through six days of competition to identify the 2018 Champion. The open showcases players ranked in the top 25 in the world and the list of past champions is a virtual “Who’s who” of the squash world; including David Palmer and Jonathan Power to some of the most recent champions including urrent world #1 Mohamed El Shorbagy (2014) and current world #6 Ali Farag (2016).

To learn more, visit http://themotorcityopen.com/about/