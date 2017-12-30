Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum hosting Hands-On Holidays

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) - You and your family are invited to a 13 day celebration of imaginative learning at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum during Hands-On Holidays. It runs through January 7th!

Each day, you can experience science experiments, create most requested make-and-take projects, and see some of the museum's finest performers. All activities and performances for Hands-On Holidays are included with admission.

The Museum is open December 30 & 31 from 10am to 5pm, and January 1 from noon to 5pm.

Learn more by visiting, https://www.aahom.org/