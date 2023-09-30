Azra Chamber of Horrors ready to scare up chills & thrills for another season

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — Azra Chamber of Horrors is Metro Detroit’s newest and most terrifying haunted house experience. Each chamber is more menacing than the last. Every turn holds a new terror, so no matter what your darkest fear is, it's got it covered.

Rated number one Haunt in Michigan, top 20 in the country, and boasting the rating of #1 fan favorite in the country via Scare Factor, this interactive multi-level maze of a haunted house was formally one of the greatest Laser Tag arenas around. Previously known as Laser Warp and before that Laser Quest, it is now transformed into Azra Chamber of Horrors Haunted House. With our covered area and top of the line entertainment, every moment of this haunt promises to thrill.

Azra Chamber of Horrors is located next door to its sister company, Escape Room Zone. Its Madison Heights location has a variety of attractions to offer including Axe Throwing, Rage Rooms, and Escape Rooms, including Virtual Reality Escape experiences. To learn more, visit Escaperoom-Zone.com.