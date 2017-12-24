Celebrate the holidays with a free visit to Oakland County Parks

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - During Oakland County Parks and Recreation Appreciation Day, visitors can enjoy free daily park entry with access to natural areas, trails, dog parks and all park amenities.

The offer is valid on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve (Dec. 24, 25 & 31). Park hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, or as posted at the park.



Participating sites:

Addison Oaks County Park, 1480 West Romeo Road, north of Rochester

Highland Oaks County Park, 6555 Milford Road, Highland

Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, near Clarkston

Lyon Oaks County Park and Lyon Oaks Dog Park, 52221 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

Orion Oaks County Park, 2301 W. Clarkston Road, Lake Orion

Orion Oaks Dog Park, Joslyn Road between Clarkston and Scripps roads, Lake Orion

Red Oaks Dog Park, 31353 Dequindre, Madison Heights

Rose Oaks County Park, 10400 Fish Lake Road, near Holly

For details on upcoming events and activities, visit https://www.oakgov.com/parks/Pages/default.aspx. Get social with Oakland County Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

