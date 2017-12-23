'Cookies 4 Troops' gives troops a touch of home for the holidays

10:57 AM, Dec 23, 2017

The holidays can be hard for those who can't make it home to be with their families.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - The holidays can be hard for those who can't make it home to be with their families. This time of year can be especially hard on our troops.

"Cookies 4 Troops" is holding an event to make sure our service members have a touch of home for the holidays.

Girl Scout Elizabeth Popovich and Emagine Theatres owner Paul Glantz give details on the event being held Saturday and Sunday at Emagine Theatre in Macomb.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top