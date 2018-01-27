Detroit Tigers Players, Manager, Coaches and Staff participating in TigerFest 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory hits the road with an engaging baseball experience created exclusively for fans attending the Detroit Tigers 2018 TigerFest, taking place Saturday, January 27th at Comerica Park.

The interactive “Mobile Museum” features game-used bats from Tigers legends. Other highlights include free museum passes and fun family photo opportunities with the museum’s giant five-foot bat and oversized glove. In addition, there will be bat-making demonstrations where the museum showcases the “old-fashioned” way of making a bat by hand.

There will also be Signature Rubbing Boards so fans can make their own souvenir rubbing from the branded signatures of Detroit’s greatest players. It’s a mobile museum version of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory’s esteemed Signature Wall.

Fans attending the upcoming TigerFest will have the opportunity to win great one-of-a-kind items like a personalized Louisville Slugger baseball bat, and a souvenir Ty Cobb collectible bat.

TigerFest is a ticketed event. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit https://www.mlb.com/tigers

