Dietitian offers healthy recipes for slow & pressure cookers

Bourbon Chicken

Ingredients

· 1 ½ pounds chicken thighs, boneless and skinless OR chicken breasts

· ⅛ teaspoons salt

· ⅛ teaspoons black pepper

· ½ cup diced onion

· 1 cup honey

· ½ cups soy sauce

· ¼ cups ketchup

· 2 tablespoons heart healthy oil of choice

· 2 teaspoons minced garlic

· ¼ tablespoon red pepper flakes

· 2 teaspoons cornstarch

· 1-2 tablespoons water

Instructions – Pressure Cooker

1. Mix all ingredients except the cornstarch and water and place into inner pot.

2. Lock cover into place and seal steam nozzle.

3. Cook on the “Poultry” setting or manually set for 15 minutes. If you are using frozen chicken, add an additional 10 minutes.

4. Naturally release pressure for 5 minutes then quick release remaining pressure.

5. Remove chicken and dice to desired size.

6. Set Instant Pot setting to sauté.

7. In a bowl, combine cornstarch and water.

8. Add cornstarch mixture and chicken to pot and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until thickened.

9. Serve warm with favorite vegetable and whole grain carb, such as broccoli and quinoa. Enjoy!

Instructions – Slow Cooker

1. Spray slow cooker or use slow cooker bag.

2. Put chicken in single layer across the bottom of slow cooker.

3. Mix the rest of the ingredients, except the cornstarch and water.

4. Pour sauce over chicken. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours. Shred when fully cooked and serve hot. Enjoy!

Chicken Tawook

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon allspice

· 2 teaspoons oregano

· 2 teaspoons kosher salt

· 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon

· 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

· 1 cup plain, Greek yogurt

· 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 2 large lemons)

· 2 pounds Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

· 1-2 tablespoons of heart healthy oil, olive or grapeseed

· Whole wheat pita pockets

· Serve with thinly sliced red onion, fresh parsley, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, plain greek yogurt, hummus and kalamata olives

· Brown rice or quinoa

· Mixed greens

Instructions – Pressure Cooker

1. Mix all ingredients and place into inner pot.

2. Lock cover into place and seal steam nozzle.

3. Cook on the “Poultry” setting or manually set for 15 minutes. If you are using frozen chicken, add an additional 10 minutes.

4. Naturally release pressure for 5 minutes then quick release remaining pressure.

5. Remove chicken and shred.

6. Serve warm with favorite vegetable and whole grain carb, such as broccoli and quinoa. Enjoy!

Instructions – Slow Cooker

1. Place the yogurt and lemon juice in the bottom of a shallow baking dish. Add the allspice, oregano, salt, garlic powder, cinnamon, and cayenne and stir to combine.

2. Add the chicken breasts and gently turn to coat in the yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

3. Coat the bottom of a 5 or 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray or use slow cooker bag. Add the chicken and all of the yogurt marinade and oil.

4. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours, until the chicken is tender and cooked through.

5. Transfer the chicken to a large bowl (discard the cooking liquid). Shred the chicken with two forks.

6. Serve the chicken tawook with brown rice/quinoa, or on top of a salad or in warmed pita bread with desired toppings. Enjoy!