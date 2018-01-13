Downtown Plymouth hosting annual ice festival this weekend
3:35 AM, Jan 13, 2018
PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) - The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The annual celebration has a long-standing history of being the largest, free ice festival in Michigan and remains dedicated to the art of ice carving.
2018 Plymouth Ice Festival Official Hours of Operation:
Saturday, January 13th: 10:00am to 10:00pm
Sunday, January 14th: 10:00am to 6:00pm
