Engines Exposed traces the evolution of the automobile back to its roots

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) - Pop the hoods on America’s most storied rides, and discover firsthand the motors that moved the nation ahead during Engines Exposed, a limited-engagement experience in Henry Ford Museum of America Innovation.

The exhibit offers stories of grit, ingenuity and sheer perseverance that lie under each hood, tracing the evolution of the automobile back to its roots. It also gives an inside look at the mechanical might behind some of the world’s most groundbreaking vehicles, and discover the nuts and bolts of creating something entirely new.

Engines Exposed is a trail of innovation spanning from 1914’s Ford Model T to today’s advanced hybrid vehicles. It'll inspire you to keep things moving forward. To learn more about this fascinating display, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/curator-talk/



