Feel Good Foodie offers healthy recipes for the new year

(WXYZ) -

A new year is just about upon us and that means it's time to start thinking about those New Year's resolutions.

For those who want to eat better in 2018, Yumna Jawad, founder of the Feel Good Foodie -- who has more than 2-million Instagram followers -- joined 7 Action News to make shrimp cocktail in avocado bowls.

For more recipes from Yumna, including appetizers, salads, desserts and Lebanese-inspired cuisine, go to FeelGoodFoodie.net.