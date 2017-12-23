Feel Good Foodie shares recipe for tasty holiday treat

Cinnamon Baked Apples with Oats & Pecans

Ingredients

4 medium Honeycrisp apples

2 Tbsp butter, melted

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup chopped pecans, divided

Ice cream, for serving (optional)

Caramel sauce (or maple syrup), for serving (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove the stem and core of apples with a melon baller, leaving the bottoms intact. Chop up the apple that you remove from center to include in the filling mixture. Combine butter, maple syrup, oats, remaining chopped apples, half the pecans, cinnamon and almond milk in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Fill each apple with about 1/4 cup of the filling and place in an 8-inch-square (or similar-size) baking dish. Top with remaining half pecans. Bake the apples in the preheated oven for about 30-35 minutes until they are soft and the pecans are toasted. Let cool about 5 minutes before serving. Serve as is or with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, if desired.

To make this recipe gluten-free (for anyone with gluten-sensitivity or celiac disease) you can simply swap out the regular rolled oats for ones labeled “gluten-free,” which eliminate the potential for oats to be cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.