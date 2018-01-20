Founder of Michigan-based G.O.A.T. Pet Products appears on Shark Tank

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The founder of G.O.A.T. (“Greatest of All Time”) Pet Products, an innovative pet products company from the Greater Detroit area, recently appeared on will be appearing the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show Shark Tank.

G.O.A.T. Pet Products, headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, offers an innovative line of pet products, including the G.O.A.T. Pet Speaker and G.O.A.T. Milk Dog Treats. A woman-owned company, G.O.A.T. Pet Products was founded by Michelle Winowich. She worked for years in the pet industry before launching her own pet products enterprise. G.O.A.T. Pet Products is honored to partner with Project K-9 Hero, an organization that provides food and medical assistance to retired military and police K-9 heroes, as well as Eisenhower Center, where persons with special needs make G.O.A.T. Milk Dog Treats by hand.

Recently, G.O.A.T. Pet Products made PetSmart’s “Top Ten List” and is the recipient of a Family Choice Award and a Pet Insight Vanguard Award. To learn more about G.O.A.T. Pet Products, visit at https://www.goatpetproducts.com/