Give the gift of artistic expression with Painting with a Twist

5:22 AM, Dec 30, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
WXYZ
WXYZ

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - If you're looking for the perfect gift experience,  you should consider giving the gift of artistic expression with Painting with a Twist. It involves a little paint, a little wine, and a whole lot of fun.

Michelle and Donna Lewis, sisters and co-owners of Painting with a Twist Detroit, Ferndale and Farmington are hosting a painting event on New Year's Eve and are inviting you to attend. 

The Detroit location of Painting with a Twist is located in the Julian C. Madison Building first floor, 1420 Washington Blvd. The phone number is (313) 960-4793. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top