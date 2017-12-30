Legendary Detroit rockers "The Rockets" to perform in Westland Christmas Eve

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The legendary Detroit band "The Rockets" are hitting the stage tonight at the Token Lounge in Westland.

The opening act goes on at 8:15 p.m. The Rockets will take center stage at 9 p.m. to perform a few fan favorites including "Turn up the radio" and "Takin' it back." Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

