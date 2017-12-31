Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:19AM EST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
LEGOLAND offers the perfect way to get the kids excited about 2018!
3:55 AM, Dec 31, 2017
AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) - You and yours are invited to ring in the new year with LEGOLAND!
The family event will begin at noon on Sunday, Dec. 31, at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan. It's locate inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. The special "Noon" Year's Eve party will include a mirrored LEGO ball drop, balloon drop, party favors, music, activities and more!