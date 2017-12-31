LEGOLAND offers the perfect way to get the kids excited about 2018!

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) - You and yours are invited to ring in the new year with LEGOLAND!

The family event will begin at noon on Sunday, Dec. 31, at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan. It's locate inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. The special "Noon" Year's Eve party will include a mirrored LEGO ball drop, balloon drop, party favors, music, activities and more!

For ticket prices, directions and regular store hours, visit https://michigan.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/whats-inside/events/

 

 

