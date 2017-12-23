Macomb County Warming Center is helping for homeless this holiday
5:43 AM, Dec 23, 2017
9:02 AM, Dec 23, 2017
Share Article
MACOMB COUNTY, MICH (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Warming Center is asking the community to help your local volunteer agencies and remember the homeless, as we cope with a surge of new demand for shelter this holiday season.
The warming center has seen as much as 20-30 percent above normal occupancy at this time of year. The nonprofit organization relies on volunteers and religious institutions to house and feed the homeless in a seasonal rotating shelter, from November through April.
You can help by organizing volunteers for a one-week host program through your place of worship in
Macomb County. The Warming Center still has gaps in its winter season schedule.
You can also donate by visiting https://www.warmingcenter.org/ calling the Warming Center office during business hours at (586) 329-4046 or by finding our Facebook page.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.