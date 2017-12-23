Macomb County Warming Center is helping for homeless this holiday

5:43 AM, Dec 23, 2017
9:02 AM, Dec 23, 2017

Helping The Homeless

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 21: A homeless person bundles against the cold during a snowstorm on January 21, 2014 in New York City. Areas of the Northeast are predicted to receive up to a foot of snow in what may be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACOMB COUNTY, MICH (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Warming Center is asking the community to help your local volunteer agencies and remember the homeless, as we cope with a surge of new demand for shelter this holiday season.

The warming center has seen as much as 20-30 percent above normal occupancy at this time of year. The nonprofit organization relies on volunteers and religious institutions to house and feed the homeless in a seasonal rotating shelter, from November through April.

You can help by organizing volunteers for a one-week host program through your place of worship in
Macomb County. The Warming Center still has gaps in its winter season schedule.
You can also donate by visiting https://www.warmingcenter.org/ calling the Warming Center office during business hours at (586) 329-4046 or by finding our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top