Mari's Oasis offers handmade body care & soy candles

5:31 AM, Jan 21, 2018
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The founders of Mari's Oasis say their mission is to provide great products, while improving the lives of others and providing a future for upcoming generations.

The products are all handmade with the highest quality & responsibly sourced ingredients to insure that they are as enjoyable as possible. The line contain no parabens, sulfates, petroleum, or mineral oil, and were not tested in animals.  In fact, a portion of the company's total earnings is donated to the Michigan Humane Society annually.

To learn more, visit https://www.marisoasis.com/
 

