Metro Detroit law firm assisting those still without power in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The revelation that more than 660,000 power customers across Puerto Rico still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria has sparked outrage, surprise and resignation among some islanders who accuse officials of mismanaging their response to the Category 4 storm.

Maria hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph, knocking power out to the entire island. Officials say only 55 percent of Puerto Rico's nearly 1.5 million customers have power.

One of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities remains entirely without power, and it's unclear when some electricity will be restored to the central mountain town of Ciales. Crews this week restored power for the first time to parts of the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa, which received the first hit from Maria.

