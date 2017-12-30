Metro Detroit law firm assisting those still without power in Puerto Rico

4:23 AM, Dec 30, 2017

SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 15: Damaged homes and debris stand in an area without electricity on October 15, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is suffering shortages of food and water in many areas and only 15 percent of grid electricity has been restored. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama
Copyright Getty Images
Getty Images

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The revelation that more than 660,000 power customers across Puerto Rico still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria has sparked outrage, surprise and resignation among some islanders who accuse officials of mismanaging their response to the Category 4 storm.

Maria hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph, knocking power out to the entire island.  Officials say only 55 percent of Puerto Rico's nearly 1.5 million customers have power.

One of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities remains entirely without power, and it's unclear when some electricity will be restored to the central mountain town of Ciales. Crews this week restored power for the first time to parts of the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa, which received the first hit from Maria.

As a result of this, 1-800-LAW-FIRM is donating 500 solar powered portable chargers to aid Puerto Rico’s local law enforcement and public safety employees with relief efforts. These solar powered chargers will keep workers’ cell phones, cameras, tablets and anything else they need fully-charged and ready for use. The chargers also double as flashlights offering 8 hours of consistent lighting when completely charged.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top