New Year's Eve Cocktails

4:40 AM, Dec 30, 2017

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - London Fog:

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz London Dry Gin,
.25 Creme Violette,
 .75 Earl Grey Syrup

3.5 oz Steamed Milk

Preparation:  Combine Base and Milk, Heat 

Glass: Hot Drink Mug

Garnish: Toasted Meringue, Bergamot Aromatic

 

 

Moon & Harbor 

Ingredients:

2 oz Green Tea Washed Jameson

.50 Grapefruit-Lime Sorbet

.50 Spiced Plum Syrup

Preparation: Stirred on 2x2 

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit Wheel 

