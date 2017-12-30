New Year's Eve Cocktails

Light Snow
(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - London Fog:
Ingredients:
1.5 oz London Dry Gin,
.25 Creme Violette,
.75 Earl Grey Syrup
3.5 oz Steamed Milk
Preparation: Combine Base and Milk, Heat
Glass: Hot Drink Mug
Garnish: Toasted Meringue, Bergamot Aromatic
Moon & Harbor
Ingredients:
2 oz Green Tea Washed Jameson
.50 Grapefruit-Lime Sorbet
.50 Spiced Plum Syrup
Preparation: Stirred on 2x2
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit Wheel
