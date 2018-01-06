Pilates training at Equilibrium

6:04 AM, Jan 6, 2018

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Lauren Kaczander is a fully certified Level 1 and 2 STOTT Pilates instructor, Pre and Postal Pilates Specialist and is certified in TRX. She teaches classes at Equilibrium where she hopes to take her love for fitness to the next level. 

The fitness center has two location: 

6405 N. Telegraph, Buildings G + H
Bloomfield Hills,  MI 48301
•Phone: (248) 723-6500

A189 Townsend St # 100
Birmingham, MI 48009
•Phone: (248) 642-6061

You can learn more about Equilibrium and its instructors by visiting, https://www.equilibriumstudio.com/our-story/staff/
 

