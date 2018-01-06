Pilates training at Equilibrium

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Shiawassee
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Areal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Lauren Kaczander is a fully certified Level 1 and 2 STOTT Pilates instructor, Pre and Postal Pilates Specialist and is certified in TRX. She teaches classes at Equilibrium where she hopes to take her love for fitness to the next level.
The fitness center has two location:
6405 N. Telegraph, Buildings G + H
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
•Phone: (248) 723-6500
A189 Townsend St # 100
Birmingham, MI 48009
•Phone: (248) 642-6061