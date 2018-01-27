Rock City Eatery serves up spicy roasted brussels sprouts

Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 40°
If you're not a fan of brussels sprouts, we've got a recipe you just might like.
WXYZ - This Wednesday is "National Eat Brussels Sprouts Day."
If you're not a fan of the leafy green vegetables, we've got a recipe you just might like.
Here's Nikita Sanches, executive chef and owner of Rock City Eatery, in Detroit:
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.