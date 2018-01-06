Royal Oak Farmers Market hosts New Year! New You! Wellness Expo January 6

4:30 AM, Jan 6, 2018

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - The 2018 New Year! New You! Wellness Expo is the second annual at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

The event will celebrate healthy living and highlight the commitment of local businesses and community organizations to a healthier world. It'll also offer a wide variety of exhibits, entertainment and education.

Admission and programs are free. For more information, visit http://migreenteam.com/nynywe
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top