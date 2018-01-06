Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Shiawassee
Royal Oak Farmers Market hosts New Year! New You! Wellness Expo January 6
4:30 AM, Jan 6, 2018
ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - The 2018 New Year! New You! Wellness Expo is the second annual at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.
The event will celebrate healthy living and highlight the commitment of local businesses and community organizations to a healthier world. It'll also offer a wide variety of exhibits, entertainment and education.