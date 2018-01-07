Sunday is the last day to check out annual Novi Bridal Show

5:37 AM, Jan 7, 2018
NOVI, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - The Novi Bridal Show creates an inviting atmosphere to both the bride and bridal vendors.

The event includes exhibitors and formal & informal fashion shows which allow engaged couples to casually meet with vendors and the opportunity to ask all of those important questions. 

To learn more about the 2018 Novi Bridal Show, visit http://novibridalexpo.com/

