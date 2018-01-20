The Stage Deli celebrates National Soup Month

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Goldberg family has served the finest quality, hand-crafted traditional and contemporary delicatessen for over 50 years at their Metro Detroit institution: The Stage Deli.

That's where the family serves up hundreds of delectable dishes each hand crafted with love and the finest ingredients available anywhere. The corned beef alone has been hailed the best by food lovers and restaurant critics alike. Other popular favorites include the Mark Beltaire salad, cheese blitzes and the deli's original stuffed cabbage.

To learn more about The Stage Deli, visit http://thestagedeli.com/

CLASSIC CHICKEN BROTH

Serves 8 – 10

· 3 Gallons Water

· 5 lbs. Chicken Legs & Thighs

· 3 Medium Onions rough chopped

· 4 Celery stalks rough chopped

· 6 Carrots peeled and rough chopped

· 1 Parsnip peeled and rough chopped

· 1 Bunch Parsley

· 10 Sprigs Fresh Dill

· Kosher Salt & White Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except dill, salt & pepper in large stock pot. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Simmer for 2 hours. Add dill and simmer for another half hour. Skim the broth and strain. Reserve carrots and chicken. Taste broth and add salt & pepper as needed. Refrigerate overnight is best. Remove skin and bones from chicken and discard. Serve hot chicken broth with reserved carrots and chicken. Enjoy as is or add thin soup noodles, rice or matzo ball.

STAGE DELI W. BLOOMFIELD

6873 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Phone: (248) 855-6622