Tips for cleaning up your diet in the new year

Cleaning up our diet is a big priority for many of us in this new year. And part of getting healthy is about eating healthy and getting processed foods out of your diet.

Lisa Mislevy is an Integrated Medicine Dietitian with Beaumont Health. She stopped by Broadcast House to give tips on where to start. She also shared her recipe for Cauliflower Fried Rice. It's posted below. Enjoy!

Cauliflower Fried Rice