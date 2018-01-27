Tips for cleaning up your diet in the new year

Cleaning up our diet is a big priority for many of us in this new year. And part of getting healthy is about eating healthy and getting processed foods out of your diet.
Lisa Mislevy is an Integrated Medicine Dietitian with Beaumont Health. She stopped by Broadcast House to give tips on where to start. She also shared her recipe for Cauliflower Fried Rice. It's posted below. Enjoy!
Cauliflower Fried Rice
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 large clove garlic, crushed or 1/4 teaspoon powder
1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon powder
1 (12-ounce) package Green Giant® Riced Cauliflower Medley
2 tablespoons soy sauce (or use a gluten free version if desired)
1-2 eggs, lightly beaten and scrambled
1. Heat coconut oil in a large nonstick skillet and cook garlic and ginger over medium heat 1 minute. Add Green Giant® Riced Cauliflower Medley and cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until vegetables are tender-crisp. Stir in soy sauce and cook 1 minute.
2. Stir in cooked egg and continue cooking 1 minute or until heated through.
