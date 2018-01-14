Today is the last day to check out Michigan's biggest pure fishing show

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) - The Ultimate Fishing Show is Michigan's biggest pure fishing show.

This show is all about Fishing tackle, Fishing trips, Fishing boats and Features: Lake Ultimate, Trout Pond, Hawg Trough, Seminar Stages, Rock Wall, Fish Fry and more.

Detroit is the largest freshwater fishing market in the U.S., and now it has the largest pure fishing show in the Midwest! The Ultimate Fishing Show is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. January 14 is the last day. To learn more, visit https://www.showspan.com/UFD/