West Bloomfield's Boardwalk open on Christmas Day

7:27 AM, Dec 24, 2017
West Bloomfield's Boardwalk will welcome shoppers on Christmas Day.

If you're an extremely-last minute shopper, there are a few stores that will be open on Christmas Day. Stores at the Boardwalk in West Bloomfield will welcome shoppers Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s on Orchard Lake Road near Maple Road.

A portion of sales will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank.

Elaine Blumenfeld from Rear Ends denim shop joined 7 Action News to talk about the sale and the stores that will be open.

