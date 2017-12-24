West Bloomfield's Boardwalk open on Christmas Day

If you're an extremely-last minute shopper, there are a few stores that will be open on Christmas Day. Stores at the Boardwalk in West Bloomfield will welcome shoppers Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s on Orchard Lake Road near Maple Road.
A portion of sales will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank.
Elaine Blumenfeld from Rear Ends denim shop joined 7 Action News to talk about the sale and the stores that will be open.
