Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the 2024 African World Festival

This July, The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is proud to celebrate the 41st Annual African World Festival. Save the Dates: July 12th - 14th.

Join us at Hart Plaza for this 3-day celebration that highlights the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African Diaspora. We expect almost 20,000 people to enjoy our performances, vendors, food, clothing, health products, visual arts, live demonstrations, community resources and information, and much more!

Our gathering this year will highlight and represent our community and our shared past, present, and future. We look forward to exchanging stories and honoring where we've been and where we're going.

