Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the African World Festival

The Charles H. Wright African World Festival is back and bigger than ever as it marks its 40th anniversary. Join us from July 14th through July 16th at Detroit's iconic Hart Plaza for a celebration that highlights the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African Diaspora.

Enjoy headliner acts on stages filled with entertainment, food, clothing, health products, visual arts, community resources and information, and much more!

Tickets can be purchased online or at the festival gates. Free for Museum members!

The African World Festival, where history comes alive, and memories are made.

