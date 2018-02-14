Enter to win a Golf Show prize pack, Grand Prize winner receives a Treetops trip

8:33 PM, Feb 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - We're giving away 10 sets of 4 packs of tickets to the Michigan Golf Show, including a $25 X-Golf Michigan gift card, which can be used at any X-Golf Michigan location for simulator rental. The X-Golf Michigan gift card expires 10/1/2018.

Those 10 winners will be eligible to win a Treetops stay and play package for 2 that includes a 2 night stay and 2 rounds of golf. The package winner will be randomly chosen and it must be redeemed Sunday through Thursday.

The contest runs March 1 through the 6.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top