Additional JFK assassination records released by National Archives

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration announced Friday that additional documents have been released regarding investigations into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The move, the archives said, came in compliance with a memorandum sent by President Joe Biden.

The White House released a memorandum on Friday from the president which read, "As I have reiterated throughout my Presidency, I fully support the Act’s (President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992) aim to maximize transparency by disclosing all information in records concerning the assassination, except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise."

The president had set a deadline of June 30 for the release of additional "classified documents that provide a fuller understanding of the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy."

The president said the U.S. government "has strived" to make thousands of classified documents to the public.

The National Archives released a statement on Friday announcing it would comply with Biden's request and made the additional documents available for download on its website.

Dr. Colleen Shogan, the 11th archivist of the United States, said in the statement, "At the National Archives, we believe in the importance of government transparency and the accessibility of information. The dedicated and detailed work completed by NARA staff and by our partners and stakeholder agencies is an excellent representation of how we can collaborate together to ensure that the maximum amount of information is made available to the American people, while we protect what we must."

