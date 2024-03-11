Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras in listings across the world

Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras at all properties in its listings worldwide.

The decision comes after several guests found hidden cameras in the properties they rented and lodged complaints.

The San Francisco-based rental app says its new policy will take effect on April 30 for all interior cameras “regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.”

Under the old policy, cameras were allowed in common areas like hallways and living rooms.

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb. These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,”Airbnb’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs, said in a press release.

The company says that noise monitors, outdoor and doorbell cameras are still okay in Airbnbs, but the hosts must disclose where they are before renting their homes and can not use them indoors or in private areas. Meanwhile, noise monitors are allowed in shared spaces but can't record or transmit sound.

Although Airbnb says that only a small number of listings will be affected since most haven't reported having these cameras, they warn that hosts who break the new rules will face investigation and potential removal of their listing or account.

